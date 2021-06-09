Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1,934.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

LBAI opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

