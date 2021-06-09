Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 823.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 144,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 558,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 402,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 148,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,951. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.