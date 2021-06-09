Brokerages Set Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target at $12.08

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDFF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

GDDFF opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

