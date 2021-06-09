Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

