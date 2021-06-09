Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Umpqua worth $352,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $44,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

