Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $7,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.
Rocket Companies Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.