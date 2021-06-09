Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $7,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 83.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 106.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

