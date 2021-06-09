Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

