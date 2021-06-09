Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 840 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $52,215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,448 shares of company stock worth $2,851,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

