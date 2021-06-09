Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Equitable by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

