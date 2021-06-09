Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

