Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 912 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.