Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.