Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 508 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,268 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $154.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

