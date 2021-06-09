Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 184,323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $239,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 378,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 15,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

