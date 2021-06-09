Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.78

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 104557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

