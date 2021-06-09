EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.29

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $128.20, with a volume of 368592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
