EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.29

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.29 and last traded at $128.20, with a volume of 368592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.