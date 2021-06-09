TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.92

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.92 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 1747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTEC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.