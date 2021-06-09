Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.70. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.