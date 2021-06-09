Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.70. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 250 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.
About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
