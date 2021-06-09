Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 167,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

