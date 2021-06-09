Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 482,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $7,460,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

