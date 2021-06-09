Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 18,298 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,579 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of BBL opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

