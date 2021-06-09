Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,853 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

