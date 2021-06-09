Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 23,965 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

