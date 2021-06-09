CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $833.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

