CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

