CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,406 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

