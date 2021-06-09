CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114,003 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.41% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.19.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

