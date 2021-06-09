Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.69 and last traded at $67.71. Approximately 27,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,244,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.06.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

