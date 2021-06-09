Summit Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,024 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,648% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

SUM stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 265.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 267.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

