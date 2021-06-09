Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ontrak Call Options (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,619 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,457% compared to the typical daily volume of 361 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $328,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $6,157,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.