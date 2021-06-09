Critical Comparison: Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) versus SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOC Telemed and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Curative Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.37 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.69 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOC Telemed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SOC Telemed and Curative Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Risk & Volatility

SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.9, indicating that its share price is 3,490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SOC Telemed beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.