Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,407. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

