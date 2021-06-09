Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 269.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.