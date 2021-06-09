Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $69,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.