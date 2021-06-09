Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 14,654 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Delek US stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

