Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,045 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.52. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

