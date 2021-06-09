SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts predict that SFL will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

