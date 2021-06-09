New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 414,561 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414,561 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $49,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

