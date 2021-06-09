$0.25 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CNP stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

