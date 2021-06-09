Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 87,073 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 87,073 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 175,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 77,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $183.70.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

