Zacks: Analysts Expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on YNDX. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

YNDX opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

