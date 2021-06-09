The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $65,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

