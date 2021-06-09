New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $60.65 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $60,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

PSX stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

