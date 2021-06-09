New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $53,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.