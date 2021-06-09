New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $57.36 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Mohawk Industries worth $57,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.90.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.