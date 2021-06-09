Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 133,003 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000.

FDLO opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

