Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 900 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 310.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

