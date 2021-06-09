Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,650,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

