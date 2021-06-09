State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,748 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

