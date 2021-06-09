Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

